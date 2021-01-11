0x (ZRX) Market Cap Hits $321.18 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded up 11% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $321.18 million and $145.42 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

