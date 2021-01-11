0xBitcoin Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1.39 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

