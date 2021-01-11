$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.21 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 374.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Apache by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

