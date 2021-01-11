$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ameren by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.00 on Monday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

