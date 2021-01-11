$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of A opened at $127.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

