$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.48.

Shares of OC stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

