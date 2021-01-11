-$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to announce earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.78) and the lowest is ($2.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

ARNA opened at $77.14 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

