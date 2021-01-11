$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.