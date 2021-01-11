$102.53 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $102.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $78.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $378.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.80 million to $378.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $486.87 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $499.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at $723,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at $653,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,114 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

