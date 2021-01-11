$103.46 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce sales of $103.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.92 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $345.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $543.91 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $589.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $968.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.