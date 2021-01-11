$105.14 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce $105.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.13 million and the lowest is $101.80 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $116.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $361.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $363.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $393.90 million, with estimates ranging from $387.80 million to $405.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $6,097,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $2,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 57.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

