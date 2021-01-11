10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.18

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.18 and last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 20009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock worth $24,117,571 over the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 256.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.