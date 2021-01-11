$11.35 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $11.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.05 billion and the highest is $11.66 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $41.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.42 billion to $42.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.97 billion to $48.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after acquiring an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

