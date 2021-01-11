$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to announce sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $190,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.