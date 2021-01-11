124,103 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of Avid Bioservices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.15 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $745.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

