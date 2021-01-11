12Ships (TSHP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, 12Ships has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,972,372,987 tokens. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

