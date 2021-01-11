$136.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post $136.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.90 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $126.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $525.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $529.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $550.78 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $567.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 170.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

