$16.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce $16.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 billion and the lowest is $15.32 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $63.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 billion to $64.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.55 billion to $65.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,717,541.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

