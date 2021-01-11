$177.08 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce sales of $177.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.70 million and the highest is $180.83 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $676.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $681.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $736.54 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $768.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CUBE opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 50.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

