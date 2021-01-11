$184.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report sales of $184.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $115.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.83 million, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $378.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,092.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,410 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

