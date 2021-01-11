1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $1.08

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $78.02 million and approximately $81.23 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

