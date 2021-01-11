1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells $10,600,350.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 156,545 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,687,602.40.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00.

ONEM stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $41.61. 2,054,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,555. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

