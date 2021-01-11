$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.29.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $203.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average of $204.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

