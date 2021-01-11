$204.13 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $204.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $196.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $823.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.40 million to $835.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $783.57 million, with estimates ranging from $780.30 million to $786.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

