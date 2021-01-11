$21.47 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce sales of $21.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $20.04 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $74.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.20 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $122.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

