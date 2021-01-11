$213.53 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $213.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.56 million. WNS posted sales of $228.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $848.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $854.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $938.44 million, with estimates ranging from $903.13 million to $968.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

