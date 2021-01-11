$217.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $217.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $221.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $837.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $838.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $952.66 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $971.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.67 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

