$229.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $229.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $231.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $921.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.80 million to $922.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $969.90 million, with estimates ranging from $965.80 million to $974.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $38.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

