$23.20 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report $23.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $85.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $88.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $112.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $810.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

