$234.01 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post sales of $234.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.31 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $195.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $791.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.80 million to $809.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $976.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

