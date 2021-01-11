$246.77 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post sales of $246.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the lowest is $208.81 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $223.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $768.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.06 million to $793.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $899.69 million, with estimates ranging from $792.41 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $51.31 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.