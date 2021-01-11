$263.82 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce sales of $263.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the highest is $269.30 million. CONMED reported sales of $264.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $873.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $878.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

CONMED stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,822.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

