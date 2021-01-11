$282.08 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $282.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.90 million and the lowest is $247.15 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $426.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $959.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.