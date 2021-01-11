2key.network (2KEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $980,431.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $925,229.76 and $980,431.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,140,284 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

