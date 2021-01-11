2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $207.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.90 million and the lowest is $203.30 million. 2U posted sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $766.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $771.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $911.69 million, with estimates ranging from $884.70 million to $937.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in 2U by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

