$3.95 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) to announce sales of $3.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $15.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

LAZR stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

