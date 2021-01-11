$30.65 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce sales of $30.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the lowest is $30.40 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $30.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $124.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.98 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.28 million, with estimates ranging from $114.45 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million.

ALTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ALTA opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

In other news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $44,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,513.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 21,500 shares valued at $560,555. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.