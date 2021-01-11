$302.94 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post $302.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.87 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $941.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 111.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $94,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

