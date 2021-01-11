$315.11 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to announce sales of $315.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.40 million and the lowest is $262.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $352.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NYSE:PQG opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PQ Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

