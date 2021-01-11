$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $33.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $33.16 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $29.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $133.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 million to $134.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.06 million, with estimates ranging from $139.07 million to $141.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

