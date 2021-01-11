$334.60 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report sales of $334.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $337.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $310.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 422,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,928,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 684,540 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

