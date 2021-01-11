$341.60 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce $341.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.50 million and the highest is $343.90 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $346.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.