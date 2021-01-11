$354.54 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post $354.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.20 million. SunPower posted sales of $606.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 48,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $777,800.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SunPower by 29.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $29.30 on Monday. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.73 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

