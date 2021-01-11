$38.53 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce $38.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.42 million and the highest is $38.66 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $147.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $147.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $174.40 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

BigCommerce stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.