$398.43 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $398.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.08 million and the highest is $401.60 million. ICF International reported sales of $396.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICFI opened at $79.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

