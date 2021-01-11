3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

3D Systems stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $31.45.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3D Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 262.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

