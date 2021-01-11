3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 17.3% After Analyst Upgrade

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price traded up 17.3% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3D Systems traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.59. 59,072,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 65,821,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 137,556 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

