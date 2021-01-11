3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,552. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

