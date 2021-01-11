$422.13 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce sales of $422.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.54 million and the highest is $443.00 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $295.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $131.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $435,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

