$44.11 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report sales of $44.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $46.10 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $171.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.17 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.